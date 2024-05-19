WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Trading 0.1% Higher

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $33.21. Approximately 19,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 18,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000.

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 PutWrite index. The fund tracks an index that consists of short SPY put options and cash collateral. The index selects put options that target a premium of 2.5% and rolls its exposure twice a month.

