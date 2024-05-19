Wix.com (WIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Wix.com has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $135.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 246.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $157.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WIX

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.