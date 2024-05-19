Wix.com (WIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Wix.com has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Wix.com Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $135.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 246.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
