Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.47. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 118.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

In related news, Director Mark Disanto acquired 146,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,270.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 52.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 145,833 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 550,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth about $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.