Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIOW) Stock Price Down 18.3%

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIOW – Get Free Report) traded down 18.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.54. 102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Down 18.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on advancing immune-oncology technologies for hard to treat cancers. The company's proprietary DNase platform is designed to improve outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which have been implicated in cancer progression and resistance to cancer treatments that targets pancreatic cancer comprising pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, colorectal carcinoma, and other gastrointestinal cancer.

