Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of Xerox worth $13,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 1,733.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Xerox by 5,572.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRX. StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NYSE XRX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.95. 1,115,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.69%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

