Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.87

Shares of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.87 and traded as low as $11.13. Yamato shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 1,205 shares trading hands.

Yamato Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87.

About Yamato

(Get Free Report)

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.