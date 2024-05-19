Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BECN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $96.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.52 and a beta of 1.59. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

