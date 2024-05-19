Zacks Research Comments on Cousins Properties Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cousins Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Cousins Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

In related news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $35,502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,164 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,105,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 916,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after purchasing an additional 825,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

