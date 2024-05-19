Zacks Research Comments on Shake Shack Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.35.

Shake Shack Price Performance

NYSE:SHAK opened at $99.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average of $83.90. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $111.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $603,882.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 520,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,085,334.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $603,882.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 520,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,085,334.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,699.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 56.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

