Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for T-Mobile US in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.17. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

TMUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $164.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.47. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total transaction of $3,226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total transaction of $3,226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $32,076,338.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686,422,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,964,542,761.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,670,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,516,139 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

