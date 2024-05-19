Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 171,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after buying an additional 104,736 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.97. The company had a trading volume of 74,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,617. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $77.39 and a 1-year high of $101.38.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

