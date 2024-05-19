Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,043 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth $75,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 23.7% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Stock Performance

ZUMZ stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $281.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.98 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. Research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,792.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Zumiez from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on ZUMZ

Zumiez Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.