107,105 Shares in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Acquired by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 107,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. ECB Bancorp makes up approximately 0.6% of Sachetta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sachetta LLC owned 1.14% of ECB Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ECB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ECB Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ECB Bancorp news, CFO John A. Citrano acquired 4,800 shares of ECB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $58,608.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,201 shares in the company, valued at $539,694.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ECB Bancorp news, Director Paul A. Delory sold 5,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $58,199.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Citrano acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $58,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,694.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $74,231 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

ECB Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ECBK traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $12.50. 662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $115.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter.

ECB Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.