10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.52

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 94410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.94.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,087,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $86,424.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,087,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,959 shares of company stock worth $543,276 over the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,514,000 after buying an additional 4,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $117,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.