11,062 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Acquired by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,048,000 after buying an additional 680,703 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after buying an additional 445,094 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,281,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,995,000 after buying an additional 34,332 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,353,000 after buying an additional 286,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,418,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,882,000 after acquiring an additional 73,399 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 213,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,409. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

