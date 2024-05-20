13,953 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,788,000. McKesson comprises approximately 5.0% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in McKesson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in McKesson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in McKesson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock worth $2,160,489. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MCK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $564.49. The company had a trading volume of 86,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,635. The company has a 50-day moving average of $535.61 and a 200 day moving average of $499.56. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $373.28 and a 1 year high of $566.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

