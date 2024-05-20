1,400 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $162.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $115.69 and a 52-week high of $162.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.78.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

