14,790 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. Globe Life comprises approximately 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,175,000 after acquiring an additional 181,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Globe Life by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,884,000 after acquiring an additional 168,127 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Globe Life by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,357,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Globe Life by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,697,000 after acquiring an additional 67,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Insider Activity

In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,435. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE GL traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $86.01. 1,246,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,193. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average of $112.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

