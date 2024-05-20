15,822 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,003,000 after buying an additional 524,794 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.56. The stock had a trading volume of 101,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,332. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $118.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,657 shares of company stock valued at $11,680,978 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

