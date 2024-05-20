1,611 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 37.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ASML by 41.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 42.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth $235,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Up 1.6 %

ASML traded up $15.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $940.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $939.34 and its 200-day moving average is $840.26.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

