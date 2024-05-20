1,728 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Acquired by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,761,000 after acquiring an additional 978,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,495,000 after purchasing an additional 620,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,225,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,044.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 284,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 260,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 77.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,365,000 after buying an additional 204,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,295. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.46. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

