21,163 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 379.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 776.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.00. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $169.65.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

