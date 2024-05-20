22,367,929 Shares in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,367,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,077,000. Norges Bank owned about 7.89% of Americold Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,169,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 481,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86,136 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 190,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 671.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 92,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 80,882 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,834. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.21%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

