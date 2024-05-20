22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

XXII stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 106.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399,323 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

