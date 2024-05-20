2,470,613 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,470,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,143,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Synopsys Price Performance
Synopsys stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $569.16. The stock had a trading volume of 56,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,770. The stock has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.20 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
