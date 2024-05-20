2,470,613 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,470,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $569.16. The stock had a trading volume of 56,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,770. The stock has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.20 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

