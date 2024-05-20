25,995 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,995 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.4 %

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.88. The stock had a trading volume of 505,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,318. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMHC. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $40,449.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,241 shares of company stock worth $39,537,646 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

