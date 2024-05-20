28,882 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.29. 922,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,200. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,076 shares of company stock valued at $749,002 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

