3,118 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,131,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after buying an additional 923,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after buying an additional 897,256 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,650,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 806,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,645,000 after buying an additional 422,241 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $165.54. 914,194 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

