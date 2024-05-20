35,835 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 35,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. National Fuel Gas accounts for about 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 28.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.29. 358,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,251. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $57.60.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NFG. Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

