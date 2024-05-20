38,865 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360,775 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,516,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Newmont Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.11. 1,682,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,918,261. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

