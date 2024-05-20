3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Down 0.3%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $104.63 and last traded at $104.96. 745,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,711,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

3M Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.48.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

