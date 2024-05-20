47,000 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Bought by Yarra Square Partners LP

Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Blue Owl Capital accounts for approximately 0.7% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,726,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,354,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,197,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OBDC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OBDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Hovde Group upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

Insider Activity

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

