4,723 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. Ameriprise Financial comprises 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $433.10. 343,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,126. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.87 and a 1 year high of $442.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $424.31 and a 200-day moving average of $392.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $1,707,251.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,901,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $14,649,273. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

