4,806 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,839,000 after purchasing an additional 223,940 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.81. 374,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,358. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

