5,131 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $104.71. 246,996 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

