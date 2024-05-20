5,199 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.2% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after buying an additional 2,563,729 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,986,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,403 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,222,000 after acquiring an additional 410,848 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after acquiring an additional 836,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,506,000 after acquiring an additional 174,883 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $44.83. 2,844,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,035,973. The company has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.