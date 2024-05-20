53,292,249 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,292,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,044,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,162,000 after buying an additional 2,677,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,132 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,314,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,979 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,894,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 3,731,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,570 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 776,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,510,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
