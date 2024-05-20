53,292,249 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,292,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,162,000 after buying an additional 2,677,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,132 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,314,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,979 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,894,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 3,731,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,570 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 776,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,510,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.