5,401,541 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,401,541 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,149,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 76.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth $107,425,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,802,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,205,000 after buying an additional 326,283 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $258.42. 129,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.04 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,633,065.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.64.

Workday Profile



Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

