6,288,399 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,288,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,016,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.11% of Apollo Global Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,292,000 shares of company stock valued at $143,664,400. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of APO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.63 and a 12-month high of $117.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.48 and its 200 day moving average is $102.31.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.463 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.