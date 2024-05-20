6,354 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,354 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.21. 559,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,115. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.58. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,261. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

