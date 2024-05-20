73,830 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. Marathon Oil accounts for about 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.46. 6,113,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,436,004. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

