77,587 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Acquired by Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000. Darling Ingredients accounts for about 2.8% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,250,000 after purchasing an additional 226,134 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 629,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 71,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,332 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after acquiring an additional 27,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.19. 125,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,959. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.