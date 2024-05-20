8,476,463 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,476,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,215,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.98% of Marvell Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 36.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,538 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,566,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,811,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at $47,495,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

Shares of MRVL traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,206,966. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.31, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

