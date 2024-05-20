8,703 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000. Synopsys accounts for about 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Synopsys by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,203,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Synopsys by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $568.30. 78,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,953. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $390.20 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $557.07 and its 200 day moving average is $544.54. The company has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

