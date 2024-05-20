877,823 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 877,823 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank raised its position in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $507.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,062. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

