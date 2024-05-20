9,386,656 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,386,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,006,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.28% of Howmet Aerospace as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 491.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 134,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 111,998 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,865. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

