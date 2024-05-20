9,454,320 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,454,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Copart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after buying an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 79.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,881 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 93.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122,991 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Copart by 102.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,725,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 284,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,007. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.