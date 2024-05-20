9,454,320 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,454,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,262,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Copart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after buying an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 79.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,881 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 93.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122,991 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Copart by 102.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,725,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Copart
In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Copart Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 284,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,007. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
