9,469 Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,469 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 497.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares during the period. Long Walk Management LP raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 122,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,941,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $2,272,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $2,272,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,605,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $239,090.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,500.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,620 shares of company stock worth $6,565,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.
AppFolio Stock Performance
AppFolio stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.02. 9,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,624. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.05 and its 200 day moving average is $211.58. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.49 and a 52-week high of $256.73.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
