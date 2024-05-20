9,764 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.86. The stock had a trading volume of 91,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,095. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $192.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RL. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

