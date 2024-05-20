AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $38,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 664.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,365 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,369,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

ABBV traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $165.19. 1,590,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,517,368. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.70. The company has a market cap of $291.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Get Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.